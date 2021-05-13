The matchup between two of the top three teams in the Big Ten Conference is set. Indiana will head to Michigan to play the Wolverines in a three-game road series this upcoming weekend.

IU held on to its conference lead after sweeping Rutgers and splitting the two-game series against Nebraska, winning three of four games over the weekend.

The Hoosiers currently have a 0.5 game lead over second-place Nebraska and a one-game lead over third-place Michigan. The upcoming three-game series is crucial for both teams as IU has the opportunity to increase its conference lead and Michigan can potentially knock IU off the top, ascending to first.

Both outcomes mentioned above will rely on Nebraska's performance. But regardless, it's a significant series for both teams.

These two teams last faced off in 2019, with the Hoosiers winning two-of-three on the road.

IU is ranked No. 14 in the nation by Perfect Game, No. 21 by Baseball America and D1 Baseball, No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches poll and No. 27 in the NCBWA poll.