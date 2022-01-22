IU to wear throwback jerseys on Sunday honoring 1987 championship team

Indiana is going to wear throwback jerseys on Sunday against Michigan honoring the 1987 National Championship team.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana University men's basketball team will don retro uniforms produced by Adidas from the 1986-87 season on Sunday when they host Michigan at 3:30 p.m. in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are 14-4 and 5-3 in the Big Ten, while Michigan is 8-7 and 3-3. The game will air on CBS.

"I like the fact that we are getting to wear such an iconic uniform," said IU guard Rob Phinisee. “They were a national championship team and it's an honor to get to play in something that recognizes them.”

In 1986-87, the Hoosiers, were 30-4 and won the Big Ten with a 15-3 record. They won the NCAA Title in New Orleans by defeating UNLV in the Final Four and Syracuse in the NCAA title game.

Members of the squad included All-American Steve Alford, Keith Smart, who hit the game-winning shot, the late Daryl Thomas, Dean Garrett, Ricky Calloway, Steve Eyl, Joe Hillman, Magnus Pelkowski, Kreigh Smith, Tony Freeman, Brian Sloan, Todd Meier, David Minor, and Jeff Oliphant. It marked the third national championship for Hall of Fame Coach Bob Knight who also won titles in 1976 and 1981.

Current IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson was a senior manager for that team. Current members of the IU staff who were associated with that team include Dr. Larry Rink and Athletic Trainer Tim Garl.