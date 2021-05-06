



Indiana took the series vs. Iowa this last weekend and ascended to first place in the Big Ten Conference. The starting pitching and defense were shaky at times, but the Hoosiers came out on top with an offensive surge and won games two and three by a score of 12-6 and 12-8, respectively.

IU and Michigan were tied in second place and 1.5 games behind Nebraska going into the weekend. However, Rutgers swept Nebraska on the road and Michigan split its series with Illinois, allowing Indiana to climb into first. Indiana now holds a 0.5 game lead over second-place Michigan and Nebraska.

The Hoosiers are set to play a two-game series, each with Rutgers and Nebraska this upcoming weekend in a three-team pod in New Jersey.

Indiana is ranked No. 24 in the country by D1Baseball, No. 23 by Baseball America and No. 17 by Perfect Game.

Rutgers is currently on a five-game winning streak and recently swept No. 22 Nebraska on the road, the former best team in the conference.

Nebraska is currently on a three-game losing streak due to the sweep but won seven of nine games before the Rutgers series. The Cornhuskers were previously a ranked team but were knocked out after this past weekend of play.

Here is a full breakdown of the Indiana vs. Rutgers and Indiana vs. Nebraska series.

