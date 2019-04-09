Class of 2019 signees Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armaan Franklin were named Indiana All-Stars on Tuesday, two of 13 overall chosen.

Two future Hoosiers have been recognized among the state of Indiana's best.

Jackson-Davis averaged 22 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game as a senior, helping Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove to a 22-9 overall record and Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state semifinals appearance. Along the way, the Trojans also captured their first regional title since 1972. His performance also garnered McDonald's All-American recognition, an invitation to the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic and Indiana Boys Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Franklin averaged 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while assisting Indianapolis Cathedral to an 19-6 overall record.

Both Franklin and Jackson-Davis were also among the six core Junior All-Stars chosen by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association following the 2017-18 season.

Indianapolis Ben Davis guard Jalen Windham, who has IU interest, was also among the selections.

For IU, it marks the second consecutive class head coach Archie Miller has signed multiple Indiana All-Stars. Class of 2018 recruits Damezi Anderson, Rob Phinisee and Romeo Langford got the nod last spring.

The Indiana All-Stars will take on the the Kentucky All-Stars on June 7 at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., and June 8 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Star. Tickets for the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse can be purchased beginning Monday at 10 a.m. eastern time.

The complete roster of 2019 Indiana All-Stars can be viewed below.