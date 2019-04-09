Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 16:02:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

IU Signees Armaan Franklin, Trayce Jackson-Davis Named Indiana All-Stars

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

En6zpoaqcvx9b780j2va
IU signees Armaan Franklin (left) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (right) are Indiana All-Stars.
Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com

Two future Hoosiers have been recognized among the state of Indiana's best.

Class of 2019 signees Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armaan Franklin were named Indiana All-Stars on Tuesday, two of 13 overall chosen.

Jackson-Davis averaged 22 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game as a senior, helping Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove to a 22-9 overall record and Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state semifinals appearance. Along the way, the Trojans also captured their first regional title since 1972. His performance also garnered McDonald's All-American recognition, an invitation to the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic and Indiana Boys Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

Franklin averaged 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while assisting Indianapolis Cathedral to an 19-6 overall record.

Both Franklin and Jackson-Davis were also among the six core Junior All-Stars chosen by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association following the 2017-18 season.

Indianapolis Ben Davis guard Jalen Windham, who has IU interest, was also among the selections.

For IU, it marks the second consecutive class head coach Archie Miller has signed multiple Indiana All-Stars. Class of 2018 recruits Damezi Anderson, Rob Phinisee and Romeo Langford got the nod last spring.

The Indiana All-Stars will take on the the Kentucky All-Stars on June 7 at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky., and June 8 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Star. Tickets for the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse can be purchased beginning Monday at 10 a.m. eastern time.

The complete roster of 2019 Indiana All-Stars can be viewed below.

2019 INDIANA ALL-STARS
Player High School College

Cobie Barnes

Floyd Central

Indiana State

Jesse Bingham

Warren Central

University of Indianapolis

Ethan Brittain-Watts

Culver Academies

Boston University

Luke Bumbalough

New Castle

Ball State

Armaan Franklin

Cathedral

Indiana

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Center Grove

Indiana

Dawand Jones

Ben Davis

Ohio State (football)

Jake LaRavia

Lawrence Central

Uncommitted

John Michael-Mulloy

Carmel

Butler

Brandon Newman

Valparaiso

Purdue

Isaiah Thompson

Zionsville

Purdue

Jalen Windham

Ben Davis

Uncommitted

Ali Ali*

East Noble

Akron

Mason Gillis*

New Castle

Purdue
* - denotes honorary selection who is unable to play to due to injury

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}