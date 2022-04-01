IU signee Kaleb Banks named Georgia 4A Player of the Year

Fayetteville was the Class 4A State runner-up in 2021 when Banks averaged 23.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game as a junior. Fayetteville was bounced in the early rounds of the postseason this year.

"Kaleb is someone who continues to improve his game and has a tremendous future in basketball. He is a very versatile player both offensively and defensively. His ability to score the basketball and create for him and his teammates is something that was very attractive to our staff," IU head coach Mike Woodson said when Banks officially signed with Indiana. "He is a tough-minded player who plays with great confidence and will be an impactful part of our program. I love the way he carries himself and shows his love for what he does."

"I think I’m a very versatile player at 6-foot-8. I can do a lot of the things coach may ask me to do. Whether it’s guarding multiple positions on defense or getting a basket on offense or setting my teammates up," Banks previously told TheHoosier. "Also I think I can excel in transition."

Banks is part of a three-man 2022 recruiting class for Indiana that includes five-star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and three-star guard CJ Gunn.