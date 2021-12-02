IU sets school record for athlete graduation success rate

Bloomington, Ind. – Indiana University’s student-athletes are graduating at a record pace according to an NCAA study released today.The NCAA announced that IU established a new school-record Graduation Success Rate (GSR) score of 92 percent, breaking the previous mark of 91 percent from each of the last three years. This also represents the tenth consecutive year that IU Athletics has either established a new record score or matched its previous record.

This year’s report provides the graduation information for the most recent six-year graduating class of student-athletes who entered IU as freshmen in 2014-15.

"We are extremely proud of our students for not only establishing a new GSR record, but also because of our upward trajectory in this critical metric every year for the last decade,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. “I want to congratulate our graduates, their families, and our Academic Services staff, all of whom never lost sight of the ultimate goal for our students of earning an Indiana University degree. This accomplishment speaks volumes about the commitment and perseverance of each of these groups.”

The NCAA developed the Graduation Success Rate in 2002 to accurately assess the long-term academic success of student-athletes. It allows student-athletes six years to year their degree. Unlike the federal graduation rate, the GSR holds institutions accountable for transfer students and mid-year enrollees. The GSR does not penalize institutions for outgoing transfer students who leave in good academic standing. The outgoing transfers are included in their new institution’s GSR cohort.