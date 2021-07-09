IU's Trent Howland embraces opportunity to be a Hoosier

Indiana freshman running back Trent Howland is the first Power Five recruit from Joliet West High School since 1997, over two decades ago.

Now, he's taking his talents to IU.

"It was a good feeling," Howland said. "It shocked me at the same time and it was kind of an emotional feeling because I couldn't believe it was me having the opportunity that I got, so it was just a good feeling for me overall and my family."

The 6-foot-2 220-pound running back was named the Southwest Prairie Conference Most Valuable Player in his junior season in 2019, leading Joliet West to its first conference championship in 50 years. Howland rushed for 1,401 yards on 178 carries, scoring 14 touchdowns. 301 of the 1,401 total yards came in one game where Howland scored five times.

But misfortune struck Howland during his senior year when he tore his ACL, ending his chance to play his final high school season. When asked about his recovery from that injury, Howland responded positively.

"I'm doing good," Howland said. "I'm back running; they're getting me back into jumping and everything. I'm on the field with the guys during our team runs, our player practices, just still going through the motions trying to get used to getting that feeling back to being normal."