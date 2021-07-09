IU's Trent Howland embraces opportunity to be a Hoosier
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana freshman running back Trent Howland is the first Power Five recruit from Joliet West High School since 1997, over two decades ago.
Now, he's taking his talents to IU.
"It was a good feeling," Howland said. "It shocked me at the same time and it was kind of an emotional feeling because I couldn't believe it was me having the opportunity that I got, so it was just a good feeling for me overall and my family."
The 6-foot-2 220-pound running back was named the Southwest Prairie Conference Most Valuable Player in his junior season in 2019, leading Joliet West to its first conference championship in 50 years. Howland rushed for 1,401 yards on 178 carries, scoring 14 touchdowns. 301 of the 1,401 total yards came in one game where Howland scored five times.
But misfortune struck Howland during his senior year when he tore his ACL, ending his chance to play his final high school season. When asked about his recovery from that injury, Howland responded positively.
"I'm doing good," Howland said. "I'm back running; they're getting me back into jumping and everything. I'm on the field with the guys during our team runs, our player practices, just still going through the motions trying to get used to getting that feeling back to being normal."
Howland initially never had the chance to meet IU's running backs coach Deland McCullough but still predicted that the two would have a good connection in person based on phone conversations.
"At first, I never had a chance to meet him, but we spoke over the phone," Howland said. "I just knew when I did get that chance to meet him that we would have a good connection, which we do. Everything that he talked about with me is what he's giving me now."
IU currently has a lot of depth at the running back position, which has helped Howland transition to the college level, he said.
"The guys, they're a big help to me; I look up to them," Howland said. "At first, coming in, I thought it was going to be hard but now, knowing I have those guys who have the experience already of playing college football just makes it much more easier for me whenever I need help with everything."
One essential skill set at the college level Howland said he needs to improve on is his pass protection.
"I was never really a good blocker, but now that I'm at this next level, that's what I'm focusing on to get better at, so when it comes to me playing in a game and having to do that job, I'll be ready for it," Howland said.
With his hard work to become the first Power Five recruit from his high school in over 20 years to working his way back onto the field, Howland embraces the opportunity to become an even better running back under McCullough.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.