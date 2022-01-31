IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis named to Wooden Award Late Season Watch List

The Center Grove standout is averaging 18.3 points (5th in B1G), 8.5 rebounds (4th), shooting 60.1 percent from the floor (2nd) and contributing 57 blocked shots (1st) this season.

Jackson-Davis is one of 20 players on the list and one of seven players from the Big Ten to make the list.

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy's Late Season Top 20 Watch List today on ESPNU.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2021-22 season thus far, the list comprises of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport's most prestigious honor.

Indiana junior/sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis was among the 20 student-athletes listed for the award. He is averaging 18.3 points (5th in B1G), 8.5 rebounds (4th), shooting 60.1% from the floor (2nd) and contributing 57 blocked shots (1st).

The All-American from Center Grove is one of two players in the Big Ten since 1992 to average at least 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest in a single season. He joins Chris Webber (Michigan) on the exclusive list. He is one of three players (Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren) to be named to both the Late Season Top 20 Watch List and the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, which was announced on Jan. 27.

The Big Ten leads all conferences with seven selections on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20, followed by the Pac-12 with three selections, the Big 12, SEC, and WCC with two selections each, and the ACC, Big East, Mountain West, and Summit with one selection apiece.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Men's Player of the Year presented by Wendy's. Players not chosen to the late season list are still eligible for the Wooden Award™ National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the "Elite Eight" round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy's following the NCAA Tournament in April.

About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award Program hosts the most prestigious honors in college basketball recognizing the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player for men and women, the Wooden Award All American Teams for men and women and the annual selection of the Wooden Award Legends of Coaching recipient. Honorees have proven to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA.

Previous winners include Larry Bird ('79), Michael Jordan ('84), Tim Duncan ('97), Kevin Durant ('07), Candace Parker ('07; '08), Maya Moore ('09; '11), Chiney Ogwumike ('14), Breanna Stewart ('15 and '16) and last year's recipients, Paige Bueckers of Connecticut and Luka Garza of Iowa.

Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities' general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps.

Wooden Award 2021-22 Late Season Top 20

Max Abrams, Jr., Oral Roberts

Ochai Agbaji, Sr., Kansas

James Akinjo, Sr., Baylor

Paolo Banchero, Fr., Duke

Kofi Cockburn*, Jr., Illinois

Johnny Davis, So., Wisconsin

Zach Edey, So., Purdue

Collin Gillespie, Sr., Villanova

Chet Holmgren, Fr., Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, So., Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., Indiana

Johnny Juzang, Jr., UCLA

E.J. Liddell, Jr., Ohio State

Bennedict Mathurin, So., Arizona

Isaiah Mobley, Jr., USC

Keegan Murray, So., Iowa

David Roddy, Jr., Colorado State

Jabari Smith, Fr., Auburn

Drew Timme, Jr., Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Jr., Kentucky

* indicates player selected as 2021 Wooden Award All American