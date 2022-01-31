IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis named to Wooden Award Late Season Watch List
Indiana third-year forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Watch List.
Jackson-Davis is one of 20 players on the list and one of seven players from the Big Ten to make the list.
The Center Grove standout is averaging 18.3 points (5th in B1G), 8.5 rebounds (4th), shooting 60.1 percent from the floor (2nd) and contributing 57 blocked shots (1st) this season.
Below is the full release.
--
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy's Late Season Top 20 Watch List today on ESPNU.
Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2021-22 season thus far, the list comprises of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport's most prestigious honor.
The All-American from Center Grove is one of two players in the Big Ten since 1992 to average at least 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest in a single season. He joins Chris Webber (Michigan) on the exclusive list. He is one of three players (Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren) to be named to both the Late Season Top 20 Watch List and the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, which was announced on Jan. 27.
The Big Ten leads all conferences with seven selections on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20, followed by the Pac-12 with three selections, the Big 12, SEC, and WCC with two selections each, and the ACC, Big East, Mountain West, and Summit with one selection apiece.
The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Men's Player of the Year presented by Wendy's. Players not chosen to the late season list are still eligible for the Wooden Award™ National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the "Elite Eight" round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy's following the NCAA Tournament in April.
About the John R. Wooden Award
Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award Program hosts the most prestigious honors in college basketball recognizing the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player for men and women, the Wooden Award All American Teams for men and women and the annual selection of the Wooden Award Legends of Coaching recipient. Honorees have proven to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA.
Previous winners include Larry Bird ('79), Michael Jordan ('84), Tim Duncan ('97), Kevin Durant ('07), Candace Parker ('07; '08), Maya Moore ('09; '11), Chiney Ogwumike ('14), Breanna Stewart ('15 and '16) and last year's recipients, Paige Bueckers of Connecticut and Luka Garza of Iowa.
Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities' general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps.
For up-to-date information on the Wooden Award, please go to www.woodenaward.com and follow the Wooden Award on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodenaward and @WoodenAward on Twitter and Instagram.
Wooden Award 2021-22 Late Season Top 20
Max Abrams, Jr., Oral Roberts
Ochai Agbaji, Sr., Kansas
James Akinjo, Sr., Baylor
Paolo Banchero, Fr., Duke
Kofi Cockburn*, Jr., Illinois
Johnny Davis, So., Wisconsin
Zach Edey, So., Purdue
Collin Gillespie, Sr., Villanova
Chet Holmgren, Fr., Gonzaga
Jaden Ivey, So., Purdue
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., Indiana
Johnny Juzang, Jr., UCLA
E.J. Liddell, Jr., Ohio State
Bennedict Mathurin, So., Arizona
Isaiah Mobley, Jr., USC
Keegan Murray, So., Iowa
David Roddy, Jr., Colorado State
Jabari Smith, Fr., Auburn
Drew Timme, Jr., Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Jr., Kentucky
* indicates player selected as 2021 Wooden Award All American
----
