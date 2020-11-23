IU’s Trayce Jackson-Davis named to NABC Player of Year Watch List
Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis received another honor on Monday, being named to the D1 Player of the Year Watch List by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Jackson-Davis has also been named to several Preseason All-American teams, the watch list for the Naismith Player of the Year, watch list for the Karl Malone Award and voted on the Preseason All-Big Ten team.
Last year, Jackson-Davis was one of just four freshmen to lead his team in scoring, rebounds, field goal percentage, made free throws, free throw attempts and blocked shots.
As a freshman, he was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team after averaging 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Indiana is set to begin its season on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Here is the full list:
Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky (G-Fr.), Garrison Brooks, North Carolina (F-Sr.), Jared Butler, Baylor (G-Jr.), Jalen Crutcher, Dayton (G-Sr.), Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (G-Fr.), Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (G-Jr.), Marcus Garrett, Kansas (G-Sr.), Luka Garza, Iowa (C-Sr.), Collin Gillespie, Villanova (G-Sr.), Sam Hauser, Virginia (F-R-Sr.), Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (F-So.), Keyontae Johnson, Florida (F-Jr.), Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (F-Sr.), Remy Martin, Arizona State (G-Sr.), Evan Mobley, USC (F-Fr.), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova (F-So.), Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia (F-So.), Trendon Watford, LSU (F-So.), McKinley Wright IV, Colorado (G-Sr.), Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton (G-Jr.)
