Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis received another honor on Monday, being named to the D1 Player of the Year Watch List by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Jackson-Davis has also been named to several Preseason All-American teams, the watch list for the Naismith Player of the Year, watch list for the Karl Malone Award and voted on the Preseason All-Big Ten team.

Trance Jackson-Davis named to NABC Player of Year Watch List.