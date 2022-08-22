IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis named preseason All-American by Blue Ribbon

He is the first IU player to receive this honor since Thomas Bryant ahead of the 2016-17 season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University men's basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named Preseason All-American by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook. He is the first Hoosier to earn the honor since Thomas Bryant prior to the 2016-17 season.

“Trayce has the opportunity to build quite a legacy for himself and our program,” said IU Coach Mike Woodson. “He’s worked extremely hard this summer and we are counting on him to be a leader by example who sets the tone for everyone else on our team.”

Jackson-Davis enters his fourth season with the Hoosiers ranked 15th all-time at IU in scoring (1,565), 19th in scoring average (16.9), ninth in rebounds (797), seventh in blocked shots (178), and seventh in field goal percentage (55.8%). He was named a third-team All-American as a sophomore, has earned All-District honors each of the last two seasons, and has been a third-team, first-team and second-team All-Big ten choice in his first three campaigns with the Hoosiers. He will be the third leading returning scorer in college basketball next season, behind Antoine Davis from Detroit and Max Abmas from Oral Roberts.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition and am excited about the possibilities that are in front of us,” said Jackson-Davis. “My teammates and I are looking forward to building off the momentum of the end of last season.”

The Center Grove product ranked among the Big Ten leaders in points per game (18.3; 6th in the Big Ten), rebounds per game (8.1; 6th), field goal percentage (58.9%; 4th), free throws made (147; 5th), free throws attempted (218; 2nd) and total blocked shots (81, t-1st) in 35 starts for the Hoosiers in his third season on campus. Jackson-Davis anchored a Hoosier defense that was ranked as the most efficient in the league by KenPom (24th in the nation) and held opponents to a league-low 39.6% shooting from the floor. Jackson-Davis has recorded 32 double-doubles and two 30-point/10-rebound performances in his career. During the 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, he averaged 25.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest on 34-of-51 shooting (66.7%) from the floor. Jackson-Davis broke five program records during the tournament run, including: single game points (31), single game made field goals (15), total points (76), total made shots (34) and total rebounds (25). He was named All-Tournament for his efforts.

The Hoosiers finished 21-14 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, defeating Wyoming before falling to Saint Mary's. The Hoosiers advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2013 after knocking off Michigan and top-seeded Illinois.

Those on the five-member All-American team include Jackson-Davis, Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Marcus Sasser (Houston) Drew Timme (Gonzaga) and Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky, Player of the Year)