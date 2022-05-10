IU's Teri Moren named assistant for USA Basketball U18 national team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Indiana head coach has been announced as an assistant coach for the 2022 USA Basketball women's U18 national team. This will be Moren's first official stint with USA Basketball as she also served as a court coach for the U19 World Cup Team trials in May 2021. Texas A&M's Joni Taylor will serve as head coach while Old Dominion's DeLisha Milton-Jones will join Moren as an assistant.

"I am honored to be a part of USA Basketball's U18 National Team," Moren said. "It will be an exciting opportunity to work alongside great coaches and the some of the best young players. I'm looking forward to representing our country through basketball."

A now-biennial event launched in 1988 and open to athletes 18 years old or younger, the FIBA Americas U18 Championship features eight national teams from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean. The USA Basketball women claimed 10-straight gold medals from 2000-2018, as well as in 1988, and silver medals in 1992 and 1996. USA Basketball is 59-2 in FIBA Americas U18 Championship action.

Trials for the 2022 team will be held May 31-June 4 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Entering her ninth season with the Hoosiers in 2022-23, Moren has guided the program to four NCAA Tournament appearances and seven consecutive 20-win seasons. IU finished the 2021-22 season by tying a program-record 24 wins and advanced to its first Big Ten Tournament championship game in 20 years.

In her eight seasons, Indiana is 172-89 as she is the program's second all-time winningest coach as she has advanced to back-to-back Sweet Sixteens, an Elite Eight appearance in 2021 and a WNIT championship in 2018. All five starters garnered All-Big Ten honors in 2021-22 and junior forward Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger hauled in a combined four All-American honorable mention honors. In addition, Indiana was ranked as high as No. 4 in the Associated Press and No. 5 in the WBCA/USA Today coaches poll in 2021-22.