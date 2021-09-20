IU's Tamar Bates expected to be among top impact freshmen this year

Indiana's freshmen class is expected to play big roles for the Hoosiers throughout their careers and some could see that return earlier.

One of those players is four-star guard Tamar Bates. Bates committed to Indiana after re-opening his commitment from Texas following the departure of head coach Shaka Smart. It took Mike Woodson just two weeks to land Bates.

“Tamar is a tremendous young man who will bring so much to our program,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “I think the first thing that stands out to me is that he is a winner. He brings a high level of energy on the court and is regarded as an unselfish teammate. He is an outstanding defender who makes three-pointers at a high percentage, can attack the rim, has great vision and the awareness to make plays for others.”

And according to Jon Rothstein, Bates will be one of the top impact freshmen this season. Rothstein recently put out his top 25 impact freshmen and the Indiana guard was on the list.

"Smooth and skilled, Bates was originally committed to Texas before opting to play for Mike Woodson in Bloomington," Rothstein said. "Don’t be shocked if he finds a place in the Hoosiers’ starting lineup and instantly performs like one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten."