IU's secondary looks to lead defensive rebound with 'player-led' mindset

The Indiana defense had a lot of changes this offseason to both its staff as well as the key players on the field. Whether it was Charlton Warren leaving for North Carolina after just one season or the departure of significant players such as Micah McFadden, there are some new faces on that side of the ball. Ever since Tom Allen took over as head coach, his defensive mindset has stood out as part of the foundation that has helped Indiana turn around the program. After a dismal 2021 season that failed to reach every expectation that the program had, it was back to the drawing board for Allen. While a lot of the issues last season were a result of the lack of offensive execution, the defensive unit also saw a large slip in its all-around numbers. Heading into this year, Allen and the rest of the defense know that in order for the program to bounce back, that unit will need to make major adjustments. Through the first week of fall camp, that's already a common theme from both players and coaches alike. "When you build any great culture, you have to make sure that when you have success you go back to the building blocks," IU associate head coach and cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby said last week. "Because the building blocks were there when these guys were freshmen and sophomores, we just had to dust it off. "Coach [Tom Allen] had a quote that I tweeted out. 'A king that starts acting like a king, won't be a king for very long.' We still have to go out there and serve. We still have to do the little things that maybe we took to granted. As coaches, we have to go back and look at every little thing we do and make sure that the culture and the way that we want things, did we relax a little? With that being said, I think we [got back to] that in the offseason."

With IU's veteran secondary, a 'player-led' movement has began during the summer and has continued in fall camp.. (IU Athletics)

The culture has been a key piece to the puzzle for Indiana and a huge reason for the turnaround under Tom Allen. As noted, a large part of that culture was set on the defensive side of the field. In 2020, the Indiana defense put up tremendous numbers. It was one of the best units in the country, leading the Big Ten with 17 interceptions in eight games. Last season, the defense had just five interceptions, last in the league, this time in 12 games. Additionally, the defense gave up 33.1 points per game -- up from 20.3 in 2020. Indiana also gave up 384.1 yards per game -- 10th in the Big Ten in 2021. Some of that may be on the coaches and the difference in the voice communicating with them. But at the same time, players make plays and the players are the ones on the field. That has been echoed by numerous players and leaders on the roster.

"What's been different is that it's really on the players," Indiana senior defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald said. "Coach Allen made it a point of emphasis that great teams are player-led. If you go through any team that's ever won a championship, a Super Bowl, all those coaches will tell you that the players hold their players accountable. That's a big deal as far as us holding each other accountable... So, I think as the leadership council on this team we all came together said we have to change the standard, we can never have that (last year) happen again. I think that's really been the difference ––– the leaders on the team are trying to help the young guys and show them the culture."

"We're actually player-led now, so everything is basically player-led. We go to practice; everything is basically you know based off us," Indiana senior Devon Matthews added. "So, we are going out there everything is on us, so we run zones, stuff like that, it's basically just on us to get the job done." Indiana brings back veteran players like Tiawan Mullen, Jaylin Williams and Noah Pierre to go along with Fitzgerald and Matthews. It's not only the most talented position group on the roster, it is also the most experienced. "We are one of the most experienced groups on this team just with everybody who has played in the secondary." Fitzgerald said. "I think we make it a point of emphasis to be vocal out there, and just try to get everybody just hear us communicating, just be noisy, I think that's been a really big emphasis this year especially with us being experienced and coming back again, I think that really has helped this defense and this team." Though there is the experience on the roster at that position, the coaches understand they need to continue to be just as supportive as before, while still handing the reigns off to the players to make the biggest impact.