IU's physical edge is Shaun Shivers: 'He's looking for someone to run over'

Indiana has had its success with talented running backs throughout the last decade and entering the 2022 season, there is hope and excitement that the next standout back is on the roster. The Hoosiers landed a commitment from Auburn transfer Shaun Shivers this offseason and, while also landing other talented players at the position, are looking to Shivers as the leader of the running back room. Shivers has been on campus for a few sessions already and that adjustment period took very little time. Already, Shivers is taking on that leadership role both on and off of the field. "I know Shaun Shivers hasn't been here before, in terms of the season," IU head coach Tom Allen said last week. "But through his preparation, his work ethic, I think he's really [been a good leader]." Shivers comes to Indiana after playing a reserve role at Auburn for his previous four seasons. In that time, he accumulated 1,020 rushing yards on 201 attempts (5.1 average) with eight touchdowns. He also had 38 receptions for 211 yards and one TD in addition to 233 kick return yards. His versatility is a tool that the Indiana staff has been extremely excited about ever since he stepped on campus. Now getting him acclimated to the offense and team, it's not the only thing that stands out. "I love it. He's different. He's very compact, very strong and very powerful, but I love his mindset. You take a young man like that has obviously probably never been considered tall [in his life]. Some guys grow really fast and never grow anymore. We've all seen those guys who are the same height in sixth grade as they are when they become a junior in high school, but I can't imagine that being the case. He's probably always been short and undersized and that creates a toughness to him."

Shaun Shivers brings an intense and physical edge to Indiana that it didn't have a season ago. (IU Athletics)

At just 5-foot-7, Shivers is used to being the 'small guy' when it comes to looks. He understands that's not everything when it comes to playing football but it has a perceived notion that he's not tough. It takes no more than one play to realize that's not Shivers and he quite possibly could be the toughest guy on the field at any given moment. "Because of their size, and they've been small their whole lives and they've had to learn to fight, to be tough, physical and they have to be mean and nasty in their mindset in order to be able to compete against bigger guys when they were younger," Allen said. "That's never left him. It's made him who he is. He has a tremendous edge about him, very physical, very tough kid. I think he's already infected our whole offense with that mindset and to me that's a really big deal to have a guy like that and the ability to have a positive impact on his entire team. That's a toughness that you have to have and that mindset to try to run somebody over regardless." That toughness is something that shines on the field, yes, but all starts with his mindset. Coming from a young age, Shivers always knew he was capable of great things and being known as a 'lead back'. "I run harder than most of the top guys around the nation," Shivers said earlier this summer. "That's my game. I run downhill. I get vertical. I can break tackles. I can do the same thing those other guys can do, so why not be the featured running back?"

"The other thing about him, which is awesome as a coach, is he also has the ability to make you miss and that's what he can do really well," Allen added. "He's not looking for the sideline, he's looking for somebody to physically run over and you saw it on film, that's what he did and did it in some really big games against some really high-caliber opponents. "When I actually talked to some other coaches from down that way, that was the first thing they commented on was his power and how much of an explosive and physical runner that he is. He brings that with his mindset as we always say your mindset drives your expectations and beliefs and that's case with Shaun Shivers for sure." After a 2-10 season last year for Indiana, toughness was questioned. Not just with certain players, but with coaches and the program as a whole. People weren't shy about discussing the lack of edge that the Hoosiers had. Their ability to take a punch and punch back was shown previously, but was lost a year ago. With Shivers leading the charge, that edge seems to be back and is something the Hoosiers will lean on throughout this season -- playing, once again, with a chip on their shoulder.