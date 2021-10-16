IU's offense falls flat on its face once again against Michigan State

It was another game where the Indiana offense failed to show up -- something becoming all too common with the Hoosiers.

IU had two weeks to prepare for Saturday's game and improve the lackluster offensive performance that has been put on the field this season and failed to do so.

Without Michael Penix many thought the playbook would open up with Jack Tuttle under center, but that wasn't the case in the 20-15 loss to Michigan State.

"Very disappointed and frustrated right now," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "Our kids played hard. Our defense played awesome and did what we asked them to do. We kicked too many field goals in the first half and didn't finish in the fourth quarter."