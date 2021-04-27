IU's Morgan Colopy named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Indiana OF Morgan Colopy was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week following his superb performance against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past weekend.
Colopy went 7-13 with two doubles, one home run and eight runs batted in. His eight RBI accounted for roughly 20% of the 39 runs Indiana scored against Minnesota.
Colopy's success dates back further than just the Minnesota series. In his previous four games before this past weekend, Colopy went 5-16 (.312 avg) with two home runs and 7 RBI.
He has raised his batting average to .309 on the year and now leads the team with a .588 slugging percentage, not factoring in players with three at-bats or fewer.
Below is the full release from Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University OF Morgan Colopy was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, the conference office announced.
Colopy helped lead the Hoosiers to a three-game sweep of Minnesota this past weekend, batting 7-for-13 (.538) with two doubles, a home run, eight RBI and six runs scored. The sweep of the Golden Gophers was the first for the Hoosiers since the 1962 season.
On the year, the Centerville, Ohio native has earned 16 starts in his 21 appearances for IU, batting .309 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored. He’s tied for the team lead in both homers and RBI.
The Indiana Hoosiers will host the Iowa Hawkeyes for a three-game, Big Ten series at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind. starting on Friday, April 30 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
