Indiana OF Morgan Colopy was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week following his superb performance against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past weekend.

Colopy went 7-13 with two doubles, one home run and eight runs batted in. His eight RBI accounted for roughly 20% of the 39 runs Indiana scored against Minnesota.

Colopy's success dates back further than just the Minnesota series. In his previous four games before this past weekend, Colopy went 5-16 (.312 avg) with two home runs and 7 RBI.

He has raised his batting average to .309 on the year and now leads the team with a .588 slugging percentage, not factoring in players with three at-bats or fewer.

