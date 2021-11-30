IU's Micah McFadden named to All-Big Ten Second-Team

He led the Hoosiers with 77 tackles, 49 solos, 15.5 for loss (3rd in the Big Ten, T-16th nationally), 6.5 sacks (T-6th in the Big Ten), two forced fumbles, and five quarterback hurries, with one fumble recovery (T-1st on the team) and three pass breakups.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana senior linebacker Micah McFadden earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the league's coaches and media, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon.

McFadden was recognized for the third-straight year after he collected first-team distinction in 2020 and honorable-mention laurels in 2019.

Graduate transfer defensive end Ryder Anderson and senior cornerback Jaylin Williams collected honorable-mention recognition from the media.

McFadden led the team with 77 tackles, 49 solos, 15.5 for loss (3rd in the Big Ten, T-16th nationally), 6.5 sacks (T-6th in the Big Ten), two forced fumbles, and five quarterback hurries, with one fumble recovery (T-1st on the team) and three pass breakups.

The Tampa native is the team leader with 14 sacks and 37 tackles for loss (T-6th in program history), while he shares second with four interceptions. He owns 216 stops, 149 solo, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three breakups, and 14 hurries in 45 games (31 starts).

Anderson finished second to McFadden with 3.5 sacks and 8.5 TFLs. He led the IU defensive linemen with 48 tackles and added one forced fumble and four QBHs in 12 starts. Williams closed the year tied for third in the Big Ten with 11 PBUs. He added 41 stops, one for loss, in 11 games (9 starts).

All-Big Ten honors on offense will be announced on Wednesday.