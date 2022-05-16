IU's Kenya Hunter named among top assistant coaches in country

Some notable recruitments he has been the lead assistant on are: 2022 five-star Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2022 five-star Malik Reneau, 2022 three-star CJ Gunn and transfer guards Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart (2021) among others.

Hunter is heading into his third season with Indiana and has been instrumental in numerous recruitments in his short time in Bloomington.

Kenya Hunter is entering his third season with the Hooisers. The 20-year illustrious coaching vet was an integral contributor to Indiana’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in six years. In addition to the Hooiser’s NCAA appearance, they also reached the Big 10 Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2013 and finished 22nd in top-rated defense in the Big Ten according to KenPom.

Hunter has ignited a culture of effective player development in Bloomington. While on staff at IU, Trayce Jackson-Davis received All-American honors while Armaan Franklin, Xavier Johnson, and Jackson-Davis ranked among the most improved scorers in the Big 10.

Prior to Bloomington, Hunter spent two seasons as an assistant at UConn. He primarily worked with the big men and helped center Josh Carlton earn the AAC Most Improved Player Award for 2018-2019. He also helped UConn land two consecutive Top 20 recruiting classes.

Before Hunter’s work with the Huskies, Hunter spent five years on staff with Nebraska. During his tenure with the Cornhuskers, Hunter helped them reach the NCAA Tournament and develop All-Big 10 selections, Terran Petteway and Shavon Shields. Before Nebraska, Hunter was on the Georgetown staff for six years, where he helped the Hoyas earn two Big East Conference titles, five 20-win seasons, and five NCAA Tournament Berths. Hunter also had a significant role in the development of future NBA players: Roy Hibbert, Greg Monroe, and Otto Porter. Hunter also coached at Duquesne and Xavier.