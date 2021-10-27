IU's Jackson-Davis unanimously selected to preseason All-Big Ten Team

He is returning to IU after averaging 19.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Jackson-Davis was also voted as a preseason AP First-Team All-American.

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of five players unanimously selected to the 2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten Team, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Jackson-Davis, the leading returning scorer in the Big Ten, has also been named first-team 2021-22 Preseason All-American by noted analyst Dick Vitale and ESPN.com, Preseason First Team All-American by Athlon's, Preseason FAP First Team, and Second Team by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook. The Center Grove standout was also selected to the Karl Malone Watch List.

He started all 27 games last season and was the only high major player to average at least 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds during last season. He was fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), second in rebounding (9.0), fifth in field goal percentage (51.7%) and blocked shots (1.4) and was third in minutes played (34.2). In league games only, he finished third in scoring (18.4), second in rebounding (9.2), fourth in field goal percentage (50.6%) and blocked shots (1.4) and third in minutes played (34.2). He is the first returning first, second, or third team All- American for the Hoosiers since Calbert Cheaney in 1993.

TJD became the first Hoosier to be named to the preseason AP All-American team since Cody Zeller was selected in 2012. He is also the first two-time preseason All-Big Ten pick since Kevin "Yogi" Ferrell was selected in both 2015 and '16.

2021-22 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

*KOFI COCKBURN, JR., C, ILLINOIS

Andre Curbelo, So., G, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, SO., F, INDIANA

Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Sr., G, Maryland

HUNTER DICKINSON, SO., C, MICHIGAN

Caleb Houstan, Fr., G/F, Michigan

E.J. LIDDELL, JR., F, OHIO STATEJ

ADEN IVEY, SO., G, PURDUE

Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G/F, Rutgers

2021-22 BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois

Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS

* Additional honoree due to tie