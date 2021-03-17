Bloomington, Ind. - Indiana University sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named third-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers of America (USBWA). He also earned the same honor from The Sporting News and was an honorable mention selection by The Associated Press.

He is the only high major player to average at least 19 points and 9 rebounds this season and one of four overall players in the country to achieve that standard. The Greenwood, Indiana native and former Mr. Indiana Basketball (2019) at Center Grove High School is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), second in rebounding (9.0), fifth in field goal percentage (51.7) and blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2). In league games only, he finished third in scoring (18.4), second in rebounding (9.2), fourth in field goal percentage (50.6) and minutes played blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2). He is the fifth most improved scorer in the league showing a 5.6 points per game improvement (13.5 to 19.1) and scored in double figures in 26 of 27 games.

He also is third in the nation in free throws made (150) and first in attempts (229). He also has had 10 double-doubles this season and 22 in his career. He also is the only Hoosier in the last 25 years to post three 25-point, 15 rebound games in his career (Nebraska, at Minnesota, at Florida State.

He is a finalist for the Karl Malone Award given to the nation's top power forward, and the Wooden Award.