IU's Jackson-Davis named semifinalist for Karl Malone Award

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named a semifinalist for the Karl Malone Award, an honor given to the top power forward in the country.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 10 watch list members for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men's college basketball.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which has now been narrowed to 10. Indiana junior/sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis was among the 10 power forwards listed for the award. He is averaging 18.3 points (5th in B1G), 8.5 rebounds (4th), shooting 60.1% from the floor (2nd) and contributing 57 blocked shots (1st). He is one of three players (Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren) to be named to both the Late Season Top 20 Watch List and the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, which was announced on Jan. 27.

Jackson-Davis was also named to the John R. Wooden Award Announces Late Season Top 20 Watch List on Monday evening on ESPNU.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late February, the watch list of 10 players for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 5. In March those finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame's selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Karl Malone Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women's Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award include Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016) and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).

For more information on the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MaloneAward on Twitter and Instagram.

Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, February 4.

2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidates*

Azoulas Tubelis, So., Arizona

Jabari Smith, Fr., Auburn

David Roddy, Jr., Colorado State

Paolo Banchero, Fr., Duke

Chet Holmgren, Fr., Gonzaga

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., Indiana

Keegan Murray, So., Iowa

Tari Eason, So., LSU

EJ Lidell, Jr., Ohio State

Isaiah Mobley, Jr., USC

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-22 season