And then there were four.

As with any NCAA soccer tournament, becoming the champion is the primary objective, but one step of the way is the Final Four: the College Cup.

No. 3 Indiana survived a speedy St. Francis Brooklyn attack, came from behind against Marquette and most recently blanked No. 6 Seton Hall 2-0 in the quarterfinals, punching a ticket to its 21st College Cup appearance in program history.

IU's next adversary, No. 2 Pittsburgh, who defeated Monmouth 6-1 in the second round and shut out UCF 4-0 in the third round. Like IU, Pitt shut out No. 7 Washington 3-0 in the quarterfinals to advance to the College Cup.

If one thing remains clear, it is that there is talent on both teams. Top Drawer Soccer announced its team of the week on Tuesday and three players each from IU and Pitt received honors, totaling over half of the 11 man team.

IU goalkeeper Roman Celentano, defender Daniel Munie and forward Maouloune Goumballe were all picked, with forward Ryan Wittenbrink earning an honorable mention.

Top Drawer Soccer selected Pitt defender Bryce Washington, midfielder Veljko Petkovic and forward Valentin Noel, with forward Bertin Jacquesson obtaining an honorable mention. TDS also established Petkovic as the player of the week.

More players on both teams received honors when United Soccer Coaches announced that IU forward Victor Bezzera and Pitt's Noel were two of the three finalists for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the top male and female soccer players.