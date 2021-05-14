IU's greatest test in NCAA Tournament awaits: Pittsburgh in College Cup
And then there were four.
As with any NCAA soccer tournament, becoming the champion is the primary objective, but one step of the way is the Final Four: the College Cup.
No. 3 Indiana survived a speedy St. Francis Brooklyn attack, came from behind against Marquette and most recently blanked No. 6 Seton Hall 2-0 in the quarterfinals, punching a ticket to its 21st College Cup appearance in program history.
IU's next adversary, No. 2 Pittsburgh, who defeated Monmouth 6-1 in the second round and shut out UCF 4-0 in the third round. Like IU, Pitt shut out No. 7 Washington 3-0 in the quarterfinals to advance to the College Cup.
If one thing remains clear, it is that there is talent on both teams. Top Drawer Soccer announced its team of the week on Tuesday and three players each from IU and Pitt received honors, totaling over half of the 11 man team.
IU goalkeeper Roman Celentano, defender Daniel Munie and forward Maouloune Goumballe were all picked, with forward Ryan Wittenbrink earning an honorable mention.
Top Drawer Soccer selected Pitt defender Bryce Washington, midfielder Veljko Petkovic and forward Valentin Noel, with forward Bertin Jacquesson obtaining an honorable mention. TDS also established Petkovic as the player of the week.
More players on both teams received honors when United Soccer Coaches announced that IU forward Victor Bezzera and Pitt's Noel were two of the three finalists for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the top male and female soccer players.
The last time these two teams met was Aug. 30, 2019, at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers conceded two goals in the first half but rallied in the second half, tying the match 2-2 and sending it into overtime. Neither team scored in the first overtime, but IU forward Herbert Endeley scored the golden goal in the second overtime period to win it for the Hoosiers 3-2.
IU head coach Todd Yeagley talked about the advantages of heading into the match, having already faced the team in the past.
"It does help," Yeagley said. "We definitely know the style of play that they like to play. We play against a few teams that have a similar style. I thought Michigan this year has a very close resemblance to what we'll face on Friday with their movements."
Knowing what to expect from an opponent is helpful, but sticking true to one's style of play is another key to success.
"This team has not been a team that's overwhelmed our opponent," Yeagley said. "We don't kid ourselves and feel that's the way we're going to go out. We can play really good soccer and certainly this team is very capable, but it's very built well in the center of the field; we have guys that can change the game on the wings, we have an outstanding goalkeeper, a strong spine and a goal scorer. Those ingredients prove very important to us in many of our title runs."
Looking toward the matchup, Yeagley recognized Pitt's talent and the fantastic job head coach Jay Vidovich has done with the program.
"Jay's done an unbelievable job rebooting Pitt," Yeagley said. "13 goals in the tournament and have been [ranked] number one or two most of the year; they're an absolute contender as they're showing, so we're gonna have to be really good on Friday."
Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, May 14, at 8:30 p.m. The match will be available to watch on ESPNU.
