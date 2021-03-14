Indiana continues its winning ways, thanks to the help of OF Grant Richardson.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with runners on first and second and one out, Grant Richardson hit a deep fly ball to left-center field that cleared the wall for a three-run walk-off home run, as the Hoosiers took game one of the double-header 6-5.

The Hoosiers heading into the bottom of the seventh inning were trailing 5-3, but SS Grant Macciocchi and DH Drew Ashley got on base, paving the way for Richardson to have one final at-bat. Ashley's single to right field prompted a Penn State mound visit where there was the option to pull LHP Tyler Shingledecker from the game. Although Richardson hit a double to left-center field in his previous bat against Shingledecker, Penn State opted to keep Shingledecker in the game.

On a 0-1 count Richardson hit a fly ball that cleared the left-field wall, his second home run of the season.