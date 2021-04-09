 IU's Collin Hopkins hits walk-off home run in 6-4 victory over Illinois
Matthew Byrne • TheHoosier
Collin Hopkins stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning and drove a ball to deep left-center field for a two-run home run, propelling the Hoosiers to a 6-4 win over Illinois. The home run was his second of the season and his third hit of the season.

The walk-off win came after a one-hour and 45-minute weather delay that began in the top of the eighth inning after lightning was in the surrounding area.

The 6-4 win tonight over Illinois snapped Indiana's five-game losing streak dating back to the previous two weekends.

Indiana is set to play game two of the three-game series tomorrow at 2 pm ET.

