IU's Braydon Tucker named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week
Indiana RHP Braydon Tucker was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week following his dominant performance in the combined no-hitter vs. Illinois on Saturday night.
Tucker is the third Indiana pitcher named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, out of six weeks total, a testament to Indiana's talented pitching staff.
Tucker relieved Indiana starter RHP McCade Brown after the fifth inning and pitched four scoreless innings, throwing 54 pitches. He faced 13 batters and struck out and walked one. In total, he induced three flyouts and seven groundouts, one of which a game-ending 6-3 double play in the ninth inning to secure the no-hitter.
The no-hitter was the first since April 25th, 1984, when Indiana shutout Rose-Hulman 6-0.
Below is the full release from Indiana.
---
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After making Indiana University baseball history on Saturday, RHP Braydon Tucker was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday, the conference office announced.
Against Illinois on Saturday, Tucker and RHP McCade Brown combined to pitch the first no-hitter in Indiana history in nearly 37 years. Out of the bullpen, Tucker pitched four scoreless innings of relief to earn the save, striking out one, while issuing one walk. The no-hitter is the first since April 25, 1984, when the Hoosiers blanked Rose-Hulman, 6-0.
In the bottom of the ninth, Illinois OF Cam McDonald reached on a throwing error to lead off the frame. Tucker then induced a fielder's choice to get the first out of the inning. The righty then sealed the no-hitter, inducing a 6-3 double play to end the game.
----
