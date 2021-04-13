Indiana RHP Braydon Tucker was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week following his dominant performance in the combined no-hitter vs. Illinois on Saturday night.

Tucker is the third Indiana pitcher named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, out of six weeks total, a testament to Indiana's talented pitching staff.

Tucker relieved Indiana starter RHP McCade Brown after the fifth inning and pitched four scoreless innings, throwing 54 pitches. He faced 13 batters and struck out and walked one. In total, he induced three flyouts and seven groundouts, one of which a game-ending 6-3 double play in the ninth inning to secure the no-hitter.

The no-hitter was the first since April 25th, 1984, when Indiana shutout Rose-Hulman 6-0.

