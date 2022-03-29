IU's Bradley Brehmer earns Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Indiana pitcher Bradley Brehmer earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors, announced on Tuesday. Brehmer pitched six scoreless innings on Sunday in a 6-5 win over Evansville. He struck out five batters and gave up just one hit. On the season, Brehmer is 3-1 with a 5.74 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched. He has a team-high in wins (3) and also WHIP (1.28). In his last two starts, Brehmer is 2-0 in 13 innings pitched and given up just three runs. Below is the full release.

Indiana pitcher Bradley Brehmer earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors, announced on Tuesday. (IU Athletics)