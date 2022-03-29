IU's Bradley Brehmer earns Big Ten Pitcher of the Week
Indiana pitcher Bradley Brehmer earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors, announced on Tuesday.
Brehmer pitched six scoreless innings on Sunday in a 6-5 win over Evansville. He struck out five batters and gave up just one hit.
On the season, Brehmer is 3-1 with a 5.74 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched. He has a team-high in wins (3) and also WHIP (1.28). In his last two starts, Brehmer is 2-0 in 13 innings pitched and given up just three runs.
Below is the full release.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After holding Evansville hitless through five innings of his start last weekend, senior Bradley Brehmer earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, announced the conference office on Tuesday (March 29).
In his fourth start in the cream and crimson, Brehmer fired six scoreless frames to help IU even its series with Evansville in game one of the Sunday doubleheader. He held the Purple Aces hitless through five frames and struck out five in the outing. Brehmer earned his team-best third victory of the season, as IU has won three of his four starts on the year.
It is the second weekly honor of Brehmer's career, as he was named the Horizon League Pitcher of the Week on May 18, 2021, after a two-hit, eight strikeout effort versus Oakland while at Wright State.
The Hoosiers will have the week off in front of its Big Ten opening series with Northwestern at Bart Kaufman Field. Indiana and Northwestern will throw the first pitch in the series at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1.
