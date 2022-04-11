IU’s Ali Patberg selected in third round of WNBA Draft by Indiana Fever
Indiana guard Ali Patberg was selected in the third round of the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday.
Patberg was picked No. 34 overall by the Indiana Fever.
She becomes the fourth Indiana women’s basketball player to be drafted in the WNBA.
Below is the full release.
NEW YORK – Indiana Women's Basketball guard Ali Patberg was selected as the 34th overall pick in the in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday night.
Patberg becomes the Hoosiers highest ever draft pick and the first selection into the league since 2011. Overall, the Mt. Carmel, Ill. native is the fourth Hoosier to be drafted along with Quacy Barnes (1998), Jill Chapman (2002) and Jori Davis (2011).
Patberg wrapped up her seventh collegiate season as a four-time All-Big Ten honoree in 2021-22 as she led Indiana to back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances and three NCAA Tournaments. She finished ninth in all-time scoring at IU with 1,752 points, third in assists (527) and a career average of 14.2 points per game which ranked eight. She was a two-time Nancy Lieberman Award finalist and WBCA All-American honorable mention.
In her final season in 2021-22, the Columbus, Ind. native averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and shot 42.6 percent from the floor. She was one of three players all-time to earn four All-Big Ten honors in her Indiana career and played and started in 123 career games.
Indiana in the WNBA
1998
Quacy Barnes
Third Round • 22nd pick
Sacramento Monarchs
2002
Jill Chapman
Second Round • 21st pick
Detroit Shock
2011
Jorie Davis
Third Round • 33rd pick
Indiana Fever
2022
Third Round • 34th pick
Indiana Fever
