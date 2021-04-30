Indiana sophomore RHP Alex Franklin was named the IU Scholar-Athlete of the Month for May. Franklin earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2019. In the spring of 2020, he was one of 11 Indiana baseball players to receive Academic All-Big Ten honors and was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar later in the year.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University baseball’s RHP Alex Franklin was named the IU Scholar Athlete of the Month for May.

“Alex excelled in the classroom during the Fall semester and has kept the momentum going throughout the Spring,” said Allen Kohn, IU's assistant director of academic services. During his time in Bloomington, Alex has prioritized his academics while also doing very well on the baseball diamond for the Hoosiers. He makes sure to utilize the D. Ames Shuel Academic Center and on campus resources to ensure his success in Biology. We are excited to see Alex continue his strong academic & athletic performance while at IU.”

Franklin earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2019 and was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. He was also inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society.

For all the latest on Indiana University baseball, be sure to follow the team at @IndianaBase on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.