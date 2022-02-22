IU role players step up, get little in return from Jackson-Davis

I don't know if there's one specific thing you can point to as a "why" Indiana lost to Ohio State Monday night, definitely not as easy as you could've in past games. Let's go through the usual problems.

Five first-half turnovers from your starting point guard, sure. But, only 11 total. Free throws weren't great, 70.4 percent can be improved on, but Xavier Johnson being 10-of-10 shows a lot of progress.

Three-point shooting? 31 percent is better than I'd expect from this team, and Parker Stewart's 3-of-4 kept Ohio State from pulling away. A loss is a loss, but a few Hoosiers made serious steps forward,