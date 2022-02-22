 TheHoosier - IU role players step up, get little in return from Jackson-Davis
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-22 06:54:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

IU role players step up, get little in return from Jackson-Davis

Keegan Nickoson • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@Knickoson42

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

I don't know if there's one specific thing you can point to as a "why" Indiana lost to Ohio State Monday night, definitely not as easy as you could've in past games. Let's go through the usual problems.

Five first-half turnovers from your starting point guard, sure. But, only 11 total. Free throws weren't great, 70.4 percent can be improved on, but Xavier Johnson being 10-of-10 shows a lot of progress.

Three-point shooting? 31 percent is better than I'd expect from this team, and Parker Stewart's 3-of-4 kept Ohio State from pulling away. A loss is a loss, but a few Hoosiers made serious steps forward,

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}