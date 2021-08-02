IU releases updated 2021-22 basketball roster

The updated Indiana basketball roster for the 2021-22 season has been released.

It has included all five newcomers of freshmen Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb, and then the three transfers of Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Michael Durr.

The lone number change from last year is Rob Phinisee. The fourth year guard will change his number to 1 after wearing number 10 for his first three seasons.

All height and weight is updated as well.