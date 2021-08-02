IU releases updated 2021-22 basketball roster
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
The updated Indiana basketball roster for the 2021-22 season has been released.
It has included all five newcomers of freshmen Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb, and then the three transfers of Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Michael Durr.
The lone number change from last year is Rob Phinisee. The fourth year guard will change his number to 1 after wearing number 10 for his first three seasons.
All height and weight is updated as well.
Indiana will begin its foreign tour to the Bahamas next week, with games taking place on August 13 and 15. The Hoosiers also get 10 extra practice days due to the international tour.
In total, Indiana has 13 scholarship players. Everyone in college basketball was given a free year in 2020-21 due to COVID, so their 'year' and 'eligibility' is listed above as well.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.