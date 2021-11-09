 TheHoosier - IU offense struggles in season opening win
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-09 20:24:10 -0600') }} basketball

IU offense struggles in season opening win

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

The Mike Woodson era began with a 68-62 win on Tuesday night, but it wasn't all pretty against Eastern Michigan.

The Hoosiers were up by as many as 21 points in the second half but then saw their lead get cut all the way to one with 2:47 left in the game.

A main reason why was the offensive efficiency that fell off drastically midway through the second half.

"We just didn’t step on their throats when we should’ve," IU All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said postgame. "Simple things we’ve got to fix, switching and things of that nature. But it’s just good to get a (win)."

Indiana's offense struggled in its season-opening win on Tuesday. (IU Athletics)
