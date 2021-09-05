IU offense all out of sorts in season-opening blowout loss

The expectations were there. The goals were in place. The experienced players were on the field.

None of that helped Indiana on Saturday, however, in a blowout 34-6 loss to No. 18 Iowa on the road.

The Hoosiers came into the 2021 season and their season opening game against Iowa as a team that was ready to arrive on a more national stage but that expectation will have to wait... for now.

"I thought they didn't play as well as I expect them to," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "We got to get that fixed. They're better to me than they showed today. They have to be. I know they are, I've seen it."