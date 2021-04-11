Heavy rain drenched the Bill Armstrong Stadium field while IU men’s soccer took away their second victory against Northwestern University this season with a 3-0 win in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals on Saturday night.

The Hoosiers came out looking confident and collected as they kept possession of the ball and pressed the Wildcat’s defensive side of the field for majority of the game.

IU’s first goal of the game came after sophomore forward Herbert Endeley was fouled just outside of the box after six minutes of play. Sophomore forward Victor Bezerra finished the play off with a penalty kick to put IU up 1-0.

Despite an early goal for IU, Northwestern’s defense kept IU at bay and away from the goal which caused IU to poke the ball around at midfield until a play opened up for them. An opportunity seemingly opened up for the Hoosiers when Endeley broke to the goal, but the Wildcats’ defense closed him off from a shot attempt.

After about 35 minutes passed without a goal from either team, sophomore forward Ryan Wittenbrink capitalized off a mistake from Northwestern’s graduate student goal keeper Ethan Bandre after Bandre received a pass from a teammate and passed it right into the feet of Wittenbrink who tapped it into Northwestern’s net.

Wiitenbrink’s goal put IU up 2-0 at halftime.

The Hoosier’s carried their rhythm into the second half where they out shot the Wildcat’s 11-1. IU's second half shot attempts began when Bezerra attempted to hook a shot into the right side of Northwestern’s goal, but the shot went too wide.

Two more shots were made by IU when junior midfielder Joe Schmidt took a penalty kick but failed to finish it as the ball was knocked out of bounds, leading to an IU corner kick that also did not find its way into the net.

IU had its third goal of the game and first goal of the second half when Schmidt forced a Northwestern turnover and drove through multiple defensive players to pass the ball to Bezzera for a wide open goal. This marked Bezerra’s second goal of the game.

By the end of the game, IU outshot Northwestern 16-2 with eight of those shots being on goal. Northwestern had zero shots on goal.

IU will meet with Maryland next in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Wednesday, April 14.