Indiana was swept by Ohio State this past weekend in four games, extending its losing streak to five games. Indiana lost each game by a score of 3-2, 6-0, 5-2 and 4-3, respectively.

In the first game, Tommy Sommer struggled with command and allowed five walks through five innings. While only one of the five batters who Sommer walked came around to score, two of the five hits he allowed were extra-base hits, and eventually, those runners came around to score. The bats also struggled to plate any runs. Barr hit a solo home run, but Indiana was 3-30 in team hitting and 1-6 with runners in scoring position. The only other run Indiana scored was an RBI double by Jordan Fucci.

In the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday, errors proved costly. Three of the six runs Ohio State scored were unearned as the Indiana infield combined for four errors. Like the first game, the bats also struggled immensely. Ohio State starting pitcher Seth Lonsway had a great outing and Indiana was 2-23 overall in team hitting and struck out 17 times.

The second game of the doubleheader and third game of the series was close until Ohio State pulled away in the seventh inning. Again, errors proved costly as in the seventh, Ohio State 1B Conner Pohl hit a ground ball that could have been an inning-ending double play, but it went under the legs of Macciocchi and into the outfield to score two runs. Also, Indiana was 0-8 with runners in scoring position and the only two runs came from solo home runs by Macciocchi and Barr.

In the series finale, Indiana put up a good fight but lost in the ninth inning when Ohio State hit a walk-off to win 4-3. Starting pitcher Gabe Bierman pitched well. He allowed zero earned runs, three hits, struck out five and walked two through seven innings. However, John Modungo struggled in relief and allowed three earned runs, one of which was the winning run for Ohio State in the bottom of the ninth. For this game, Indiana's bats picked up as they were 7-31 overall (.226 avg) but struggled with situational hitting once again. The Hoosiers were 2-14 with runners in scoring position.

Throughout the weekend, Indiana was 18-117 (.153 avg) for overall hitting and 3-30 (.100 avg) with runners in scoring position. There were also eight errors which contributed to five of the 18 runs Ohio State scored being unearned. The combination of errors plus a lack of successful situational hitting made the difference against Ohio State.

Heading into the weekend, Indiana was first in the conference, but due to the sweep, dropped to fourth. The Hoosiers are now two games behind first-place Nebraska, 1.5 games back from second-place Michigan and 0.5 games back from third-place Ohio State.

