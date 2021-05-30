IU looks to get back to 'hard-ass' defense under Mike Woodson

The previous four years, Indiana’s identity was expected to revolve around its ability to play defense at a high level, for 40 minutes.

While that was the case at times, that didn’t last at a consistent level for 20+ games a season and continued to trend downward towards the end of the season, and the end of Archie Miller’s tenure.

As Mike Woodson is set to begin his first season as Indiana’s head coach, this summer will be spent largely on putting together the schemes and systems that will build IU back to prominence.

And for Woodson, that begins on the defensive end of the floor.

“I'll say this from a defensive standpoint: The ball is the first and most important piece when you start building a defense, and somehow I got to get players to have pride in guarding the ball and not beg for help,” Woodson said. “That’s where it starts.”