TheHoosier - IU looks to extend winning streak and continue moving up in standings

Indiana swept Minnesota this past weekend in a three-game home series, improving to 18-8. The sweep extended Indiana's winning streak to four games, the longest since the eight-game win streak earlier this season.

Since Indiana won all three games and the two teams ahead of them lost, the Hoosiers moved up to second place. They are currently tied with Michigan as both teams are 1.5 games behind first-place Nebraska.

The sweep over Minnesota is the first for the program since winning both games against the Golden Gophers on May 5, 1962. The Hoosiers outscored Minnesota 39-5, highlighted by the 23-1 victory in the series finale.

The Hoosiers will now play a three-game home series this weekend against Iowa, which will conclude a six-game home stand before traveling on the road to New Jersey.

The Hawkeyes have won six of their last eight games. They won the four-game series against Rutgers, split the two-game series against Maryland and most recently, swept the two-game series against Northwestern. The Hawkeyes won on a three-run walk-off home run in game one of the Northwestern series.

Iowa is currently 1.5 games back from second-place Indiana with an 18-11 record and three games behind Nebraska.

Here is a full breakdown of the Indiana vs. Iowa series.

