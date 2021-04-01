TheHoosier - IU looks to conclude seven-game road trip by remaining atop Big Ten

Indiana this past weekend played a three-game road series against Michigan State and won the first two games 8-2 and 10-4, respectively, before dropping the series finale 5-1.

The Hoosiers clicked on all cylinders in the first game, with Tommy Sommer, Braden Scott and Reese Sharp holding Michigan State to just two runs. Offensively, Paul Toetz, Cole Barr and Jordan Fucci combined to hit seven of the eight runs batted in. Also, there were no errors in the field.

In the second game, McCade Brown bounced back from his previous start against Purdue and allowed only one earned run through five innings. There were some errors in the field but the offense provided enough run support where the errors and a few runs allowed late in the game did not affect the outcome.

However, game three was a tough loss for the Hoosiers. Gabe Bierman struggled on the mound and allowed three earned runs in four innings. Bierman allowed a leadoff walk in each inning for the first three innings and two of the three baserunners came around to score. While Ty Bothwell replaced Bierman and allowed zero earned runs through four innings, Indiana's offense could not generate enough runs to win the ballgame. Errors in the field led to two of the five runs Michigan State scored being unearned. Overall, four of the 11 runs Michigan State scored throughout the weekend were linked to an error. Nevertheless, Indiana took two out of three and won the series.

Indiana is now 11-3 on the season and currently leads the Big Ten Conference with a slight 0.5 game lead over #25 ranked Michigan and unranked Nebraska.

This upcoming weekend Indiana will head to Columbus, Ohio, to play a four-game series against Ohio State. The four-game series will close out a seven-game road trip before Indiana returns to Bloomington to play a three-game home series against Illinois.

Ohio State is currently sixth in the conference standings and has an 8-7 record. While the Buckeyes started the season strong with a three-game win streak, its season has been variable ever since. After going 3-0, Ohio State lost three, won two, lost two, and then went 2-2 in its last four games, splitting both series against Iowa and Rutgers.