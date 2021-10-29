IU looks to bounce back with help from Donaven McCulley, Grant Gremel

The Hoosiers (2-5), take on the Terrapins (4-3), on the road. Indiana leads the overall ‘series’ 7-2, with a 3-1 record in College Park.

Bloomington, Ind. -- With both Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle on the injury reserve list, freshman Donaven McCulley is expected to start for the Indiana Hoosiers this Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins.

McCulley has been practicing and preparing for the upcoming weekend. He is ready to bring home a win for the Hoosiers.

“Since those guys, [McCulley and Gremel] have had so little preparation [with the first-team offense], that has been the focus, to get those guys the reps that they need,” IU head coach Tom Allen stated. “It has been very positive. It is a whole group effort with everyone coming together to elevate their focus and their execution -- the staff and everybody.”

Coach Allen was explaining that each of the players joining and coming to play for the team has goals and aspirations to have the opportunity to play.

He mentioned how some players have their time to play at any given minute.

“And some happen at different timetables, and he has been different, being rushed into the game against Ohio State,” Allen said. “It’s the same way that goes for every position, you have to expect that you will be in the game and you gotta be ready to be put into the game.”

Allen continued talking about the player's mentality before, during, and after a game.

Mental health is also a huge topic that the team emphasizes and talks about. Allen said the organization gives them strategies and tools that can help and get the players to be mentally able to play and be in the right mind space.

“But it is expected when called upon to be ready to execute and does his very very best,” Allen explained. “That’s what each guy on our team is expected to do and he would be no different.”

Kickoff is at 12 PM ET at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on the Big Ten Network to see the Hoosiers take on the Terrapins.