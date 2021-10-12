IU looking for ways to improve rushing attack with depleted unit

Coming into the 2021 season, the running back room was one of the strongest and deepest position groups for Indiana.

It was headlined by USC transfer Stephen Carr and had depth with Sampson James, Tim Baldwin Jr and even versatile David Ellis. After the transfers of James and Baldwin that unit was reeling. Then add in the loss of David Ellis for the remainder of the season (ankle) and Carr is now the only scholarship player who is a non-freshman.

With the IU offense struggling to put up points and even move the ball, losing more playmakers on the offensive end isn't something you need from a team still looking for its identity.

"Yeah, [that room] definitely looks different than it did in the beginning of the season and not what we expected to look like after five games," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "... that whole room will have to step up and do their part and help us find a way to move the football and create points."