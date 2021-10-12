 TheHoosier - IU looking for ways to improve rushing attack with depleted unit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 09:37:20 -0500') }} football Edit

IU looking for ways to improve rushing attack with depleted unit

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Coming into the 2021 season, the running back room was one of the strongest and deepest position groups for Indiana.

It was headlined by USC transfer Stephen Carr and had depth with Sampson James, Tim Baldwin Jr and even versatile David Ellis. After the transfers of James and Baldwin that unit was reeling. Then add in the loss of David Ellis for the remainder of the season (ankle) and Carr is now the only scholarship player who is a non-freshman.

With the IU offense struggling to put up points and even move the ball, losing more playmakers on the offensive end isn't something you need from a team still looking for its identity.

"Yeah, [that room] definitely looks different than it did in the beginning of the season and not what we expected to look like after five games," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "... that whole room will have to step up and do their part and help us find a way to move the football and create points."

Davion Ervin-Poindexter is someone who needs to step up for the Hoosiers. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)
Davion Ervin-Poindexter is someone who needs to step up for the Hoosiers. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}