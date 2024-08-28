IU, Levy partnership boosts game day experience: 'We were thinking of them'
The Indiana football program has a new look to it entering the 2024 season.
Curt Cignetti is now at the helm of the program and is set to begin his first season as the Hoosiers' head coach in less than a week when Indiana welcomes Florida International to Bloomington.
Aside from the almost entirely new coaching staff, and the 30-plus transfers added this offseason, Indiana football has also undergone plenty of changes off the field as well.
Several changes have been made in and around Memorial Stadium in preparation for the 2024 season, as the Hoosiers aim to enhance the game day experience for fans.
One of the biggest changes the Hoosier faithful will notice this season is the plethora of new offerings available at concession stands around Memorial Stadium on game day, brought to life by Indiana's partnering with Levy -- the Hoosiers' new food and beverage partner.
Of the many new offerings available around Memorial Stadium, most of them will be familiar to Hoosier fans.
Bloomington favorites Yogi's and BuffaLouie's will be available around the concourse, as will fellow local hot-spots Everbowl, Social Cantina, Aver's Pizza, and The Chocolate Moose.
"That was part of the process," Vice President of Culinary for Levy, Jennifer Cox, said on Monday, "choosing partners that really make sense for the fans and offering something that we've not offered before. Across the board, we will have a great representation of what is best in Bloomington."
"We want people to get to their seats, but at the same time we want to offer a fan experience that helps fans experience Bloomington," Cox continued. "Maybe they won't have time, or the restaurant is too busy, and they won't get to experience these foods. Now they'll get a chance to experience them inside the football stadium."
Not only will Memorial Stadium's concourse feature food from around town available at various concession stands this season, but Levy has also added multiple grab n' go stations for fans to find a bite to eat or get something to drink.
In total, there will be six grab n' go stations around the Rock this upcoming season.
Each one will offer food and beverage options for Hoosier fans looking for something quicker and easier than a traditional concession stand.
Outside of the "Candy Stripe Confections" grab n' go location -- which has additionally candy options -- all the grab n' go stations around Memorial Stadium will feature the same selections.
One of the most exciting new foods available this upcoming season at Memorial Stadium is the all new "Hoosier Dog."
The all-beef, foot long hot dog is topped with mustard, pulled pork, creamed sweet corn, cotija and corn nuts, and has its very own custom designed box.
"First of all, the dog has to be good," Cox said. "I wanted the crunch, the creaminess and the tenderness of the pork with the snap of the hot dog. Then it just all came together."
Indiana's new partnership with Levy to enhance the game day experience at Memorial Stadium is all about the fans.
To upgrade the experience for Hoosier fans at Indiana football games, Levy has taken a fan-first approach to improving different aspects around the stadium, including the food and beverage options.
"We were thinking of them," Cox said about the Hoosier faithful. "We really considered what they might like. We're really trying to make the fan experience something that is food and beverage related."
