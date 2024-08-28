The Indiana football program has a new look to it entering the 2024 season. Curt Cignetti is now at the helm of the program and is set to begin his first season as the Hoosiers' head coach in less than a week when Indiana welcomes Florida International to Bloomington. Aside from the almost entirely new coaching staff, and the 30-plus transfers added this offseason, Indiana football has also undergone plenty of changes off the field as well. Several changes have been made in and around Memorial Stadium in preparation for the 2024 season, as the Hoosiers aim to enhance the game day experience for fans. One of the biggest changes the Hoosier faithful will notice this season is the plethora of new offerings available at concession stands around Memorial Stadium on game day, brought to life by Indiana's partnering with Levy -- the Hoosiers' new food and beverage partner.

Of the many new offerings available around Memorial Stadium, most of them will be familiar to Hoosier fans. Bloomington favorites Yogi's and BuffaLouie's will be available around the concourse, as will fellow local hot-spots Everbowl, Social Cantina, Aver's Pizza, and The Chocolate Moose. "That was part of the process," Vice President of Culinary for Levy, Jennifer Cox, said on Monday, "choosing partners that really make sense for the fans and offering something that we've not offered before. Across the board, we will have a great representation of what is best in Bloomington." "We want people to get to their seats, but at the same time we want to offer a fan experience that helps fans experience Bloomington," Cox continued. "Maybe they won't have time, or the restaurant is too busy, and they won't get to experience these foods. Now they'll get a chance to experience them inside the football stadium." Not only will Memorial Stadium's concourse feature food from around town available at various concession stands this season, but Levy has also added multiple grab n' go stations for fans to find a bite to eat or get something to drink. In total, there will be six grab n' go stations around the Rock this upcoming season. Each one will offer food and beverage options for Hoosier fans looking for something quicker and easier than a traditional concession stand. Outside of the "Candy Stripe Confections" grab n' go location -- which has additionally candy options -- all the grab n' go stations around Memorial Stadium will feature the same selections.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2YgdGhlIG1hbnkgbmV3IG9mZmVyaW5ncyBhdmFpbGFibGUg YXQgTWVtb3JpYWwgU3RhZGl1bSB0aGlzIHllYXIgaXMgdGhlIEhvb3NpZXIg RG9nLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvaXVm Yj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2l1ZmI8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9oSk5IWnRBWHVlIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vaEpOSFp0QVh1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1E5MmhY ZzgxZE0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ROTJoWGc4MWRNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFphY2ggQnJvd25pbmcgKEBaYWNoQnJvd25pbmcxNykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWNoQnJvd25pbmcxNy9zdGF0dXMvMTgy ODA4OTU0NjcyODQ2ODc0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3Qg MjYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=