IU lands Oregon transfer, former Indiana Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish
The Indiana women's basketball program dipped into the transfer portal and added former Oregon guard Sydney Parrish. Parrish is originally from Fishers, Indiana.
Parrish was the 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball and a McDonald's All-American coming out of high school.
Parrish will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Hoosiers.
This season, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 8.5 points per game and shot 35.4 percent from three. She also added 3.3 rebounds per game. She started all 32 games for the Ducks in 2021-22.
She had 11 double-digit scoring games and three with at least 20 points. Her career-high came this season with a 26-point outing against Portland.
As a freshman, Parrish averaged 6.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game off of the bench as the Ducks made it to the Sweet 16.
Indiana needed to retool its roster a bit after losing Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary in the backcourt and Aleksa Gulbe in the frontcourt.
Indiana finished the 2021-22 season 24-9 and made it to back-to-back Sweet 16s -- a year after making it to the Elite Eight.
