"First, I want to thank Indiana Basketball for contributing to my growth as a basketball player and as a person. However, after some deep thought and long conversations, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with the possibility of returning," Geronimo said in his post.

On Thursday, freshman forward Jordan Geronimo announced that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal.

The mass exodus from the Indiana basketball program continues as AD Scott Dolson continues to search for the next head coach.

The 6-foot-6 forward from Newark, New Jersey appeared in 22 games averaging 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game this season.

Playing sporadically, Geronimo made his mark defensively and on the glass. His best performance of the year came against Iowa in an 81-69 win over the Hawkeyes. He matched up against Iowa's Luka Garza, holding his own and even winning the matchup at times with his length, while also scoring seven points in 10 minutes.

A few weeks later, he had a career-high 16 minutes against Iowa, again, while adding six points and two rebounds.

Dawn Geronimo, Jordan's mom, tells TheHoosier.com notes what may play into his next decision and that also includes distance.

"Oh yes," his mom said on wanting him to be closer to home. "The first time we allowed Jordan to make his decision. This time we hope that he considers more of our concerns as his parents. We just want the best for Jordan."

Geronimo was ranked the No. 90 player in the Rivals150 class of 2020 after a huge rise in the rankings after his junior year summer playing for Mass Rivals. Geronimo was part of a four-man recruiting class that ranked No. 13 in the country.

The New Jersey native became the fifth Hoosier to enter the portal this offseason, joining Race Thompson, Parker Stewart, Armaan Franklin and Al Durham. Thompson, Stewart and Franklin all entered the portal this week.