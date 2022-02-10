IU forward Mackenzie Holmes getting closer to return
Indiana All-American forward Mackenzie Holmes is getting closer to a return to game action. She hasn't played for the Hoosiers since January 5.
Indiana head coach Teri Moren was asked about Holmes following IU's win over Illinois on Wednesday.
“I think she is getting closer,” Moren said. “She is on the floor, not from a team perspective, but she is doing some individual stuff right now with coach Rhet (Wierzba) who oversees our post play. That started back in Bloomington and a little bit more today (Wednesday), and then we’ll get her back to Bloomington and keep doing just a little bit more."
Holmes underwent a knee procedure in early January after having another terrific season for the Hoosiers.
Holmes leads Indiana at 17.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. She has five 20+ point games this season and one 30+ point game. She also has three double-doubles.
Last year, Holmes became the program’s first Associated Press All-American honoree (honorable mention).
She was also part of the NCAA All-Regional Team, All-Big Ten First Team and All-Big Ten Defensive Team.
Indiana is 17-3 this season and 9-1 in Big Ten play.
