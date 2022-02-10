IU forward Mackenzie Holmes getting closer to return

Indiana All-American forward Mackenzie Holmes is getting closer to a return to game action. She hasn't played for the Hoosiers since January 5.

Indiana head coach Teri Moren was asked about Holmes following IU's win over Illinois on Wednesday.

“I think she is getting closer,” Moren said. “She is on the floor, not from a team perspective, but she is doing some individual stuff right now with coach Rhet (Wierzba) who oversees our post play. That started back in Bloomington and a little bit more today (Wednesday), and then we’ll get her back to Bloomington and keep doing just a little bit more."