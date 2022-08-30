"[They have a] good system on both sides of the ball, good special teams as well," Allen said of Illinois as he met with the media for his first game week presser on Monday. "Big Ten football, it's what you expect. Really good football teams every single week, and a tremendous challenge, great opportunity."

The first of Indiana's opportunities comes this Friday in the home opener against Illinois. So, when the opportunity to open your schedule with a conference opponent at home comes knocking, head coach Tom Allen's squad is not one to back down from the challenge.

It's hard to envision a more exciting time for a football program than the beginning of the season. Optimism rides high as each team configures what they believe the be their best shot at achieving the goals they've set out for themselves before the opening kick. The only thing standing between a team and their goals is, at least, 12 opportunities to make it happen.

In recent years, it's become almost a normality to lead the year off with a Big Ten opponent. Taking into account the conference-only schedule from 2020, IU has led off with a conference game in each of the past three seasons. Allen would cite last season's Iowa contest as a testament, saying that it was "probably the worst-case scenario for us." Thus, Allen knows it's a challenge that poses a lot of risk, but at the same time, a lot of reward.

"I'm one of those guys I try not to dwell on the things I can't change," Allen said. "There's no question, there's always kind of a desire, if you could just pick a perfect scenario you'd like to just continue to grow with your group. But that's not how it is. You just look back and you don't focus on that. We really, truly don't."

Thus, Indiana has its eyes set on the opportunity ahead of them. It's now up to them to make the most of it.

"I think there are definitely advantages to opening with such a high-caliber opponent and a conference opponent," Allen said. "There's no doubt that that creates so much positivity towards your program in so many different ways. That's what I really like, and that's what we embrace and that's what we focus on."

As for the opponent, Illinois will march into Memorial Stadium on Friday with a week 0 victory under their belt, a 38-6 victory over Wyoming in which they weren't really tested all that much. With the ability to come in fresh and expand on their preparations with game footage, the advantage Illinois could have by riding the momentum and growth from its victory into the contest could very well even out when all is said and done.

"The biggest one everyone says is the biggest time of development is week one to week two," Indiana defensive coordinator Chad Wilt said Monday. "Call it a push."

Friday's opener doesn't just provide an opportunity to start the season on the right foot, however. It's the first chance to see how the offseason changes have affected the on-field output. Looking to flush away the memory of a season ago, Indiana's coaching staff and roster received a total makeover this offseason heading into Allen's sixth full season at the helm.

"Since the Purdue game ended last year, it's been really fun for me to watch Tom roll up his sleeves," Indiana Athletic Director Scott Dolson said on Monday. "I'm a big process person. I think you don't just show up at the game and expect different results. You've got to put in the work, and I know Tom feels the same way. That's really what's been going on."

The aforementioned changes to the roster include new faces at nearly every position. As he's gathered a feel for his team and who can contribute most to help win football games this season, he's also began to develop a grasp on the character of his guys. At least, as much as you can get without the ups and downs of a season still to be experienced.

"There's a lot of things about this team that excites me in those areas to where I feel like we have a strong group of leaders that care a whole lot and are going to make sure things are done the right way, and that little things are attended to," Allen said. "Those are things that you really like seeing, and I think that's super positive for our guys."