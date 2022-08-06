IU defense looking to play with 'edge' and 'swagger' absent from a year ago

"Cam Jones came up to me after last season and told me that we're gonna create change next year and finish this off the way it's supposed to finish off," said Indiana head coach Tom Allen during last week's Big Ten Football Media Days. "That really fired me up."

Yet, instead of hanging their heads and trying to figure out just what had caused such a slump all year long, Indiana walked off the field at Ross Ade Stadium with their eyes on the future.

What happened next, however, was another in the long line of letdowns that had become an apparent theme all season long. Purdue would go on to score the next and final 37 points of the game, defeating Indiana 44-7.

The Boilermakers would strike first, but Indiana would respond back quickly. With the score locked at 7-7, Indiana was in a game when for most of the year, they hadn't been.

Going into the final game of the 2021 season, Indiana had nothing to lose. Sitting at 2-9, there was no bowl appearance on the line. They also couldn't play the role of spoiler, as heated in-state rival Purdue had already eclipsed the 6-win mark heading into the contest. After a dreadful, injury-riddled campaign had completely gone off the rails, the Old Oaken Bucket left one final chance to make a statement, earn some bragging rights, and carry momentum into 2022.

"Third downs especially, we call those our money downs," Jones said. "That's where we basically can do whatever we want to you, and you gotta find a way to stop us."

"I think we play with an edge and swagger that we didn't have last year," Jones said. No matter the situation, Jones said he's confident this year's squad is not only going to force the offense have to make a play, but Indiana's defense will be able to stop it.

So, when Jones stepped up to the podium for his press conference at Media Days last Tuesday, he didn't mince for words when asked what's different about this year's defensive unit vs. last year's.

Jones, a 5th-year senior linebacker, is entering his final season at Indiana this fall as he chose to return to Bloomington and use his extra year of eligibility granted to him related to the 2020 COVID-affected season Although he'll be without Micah McFadden, his fellow cornerstone in the middle on defense who heard his name called by the New York Giants on day 3 of this year's NFL Draft, Jones isn't someone who is lost in a leadership role. In fact, 2022 will be his third year running of being a team captain.

This year's defense also features new oversight, but not only in the form of new defensive coordinator Chad Wilt. Allen returns to an involved role in the defense this year, having a hand in the playcalling while maintaining his duties as a head coach. With Indiana now three days into their fall camp and kickoff against Illinois rapidly approaching, Allen says he is adjusting well to the change.

"It feels a little different, but at the same time, I really love it," Allen said following a fall camp practice. "I really enjoy this opportunity. This is really where my heart is in regard to the actual game itself as to the defensive side of the football in regard to scheming."

One of Indiana's more glaring regressions in 2021 came in their ability to create takeaways. With exception of last year, Indiana's success on defense has revolved around their ability to take advantage of an opponent's mistakes and turn the game on its head. In conjunction with Jones comments from the week before, Allen said that playing with an "aggression" and "violence" is something he's expecting to see when the other team has the ball.

"The ball finds energy," Allen said. "That's a phrase we love to use in our program, and I love that. When you're around it, you're playing hard, you're playing physical, you're attacking, flying to the ball, sometimes it just pops right there and you're able to make a play."

It's not just chapel talk, however. Allen's defenses have always maintained a similar identity, from the time he was the defensive coordinator to his promotion as head coach.

"We have three components that make up our DNA on defense," Allen said. Takeaways, tackling, and effort." When the philosophies work together in harmony, it's often resulted in positive outcomes for Indiana. When it doesn't, results like the ones encountered last year become more common. Thus, Allen said takeaways will be once again be of emphasis heading into this year.

"You notice, takeaways are first, and all three are very important," Allen continued. "You better be a great tackling team if you want to be a great defense, and you better play with fanatical effort, so all three are very important. But takeaways change the game."

While Indiana plans on taking leaps forward this season, that isn't without a little added fuel to the fire from outsiders. After heading into 2021 with expectations to sustain their successes found from '19 and '20, the attitude surrounding IU heading into this year is one of a much different tone.

Although they know not to focus on it, it'd be hard to completely block out all of the noise. While it's safe to say Indiana knows both what and who is against them, no one is more aware of the outside negativity than Allen.

"When you're told you can't do this and you can't do that, that's a powerful thing," Allen said. "But, there's a powerful part in proving somebody wrong. We're going to battle, battle, and battle. I see a team right now that is hungry, and a team that has got a chip on their shoulder and something to prove."

The sentiment isn't one that only circulates the coaching staff though. In fact, with aspirations of the return of a ravenous defensive approach and underdog mentality on their minds, Indiana isn't just hoping to turn the tide. Progress isn't always linear, sure. But make no mistake about it, IU is planning a full-fledged revenge tour, and it starts with them.

"I'm looking around at the other teams here, and I don't like any of them," said Jones as he cracked a smile. "That's okay though, I'm an Indiana Hoosier."