IU commit Jakai Newton talks AAU, Gabe Cupps, love from IU fans and more

Indiana 2023 commit Jakai Newton was back in action last weekend following a Final Four appearance for Newton (Ga.) high school in the state playoffs.

Playing for Atlanta Xpress on the Under Armor circuit, Newton was back in Indiana for the first live evaluation period this spring. With his first live evaluation period as a committed prospect, this weekend was a different feeling for him -- but either way good to be back on the court with his AAU teammates.

"Man it felt great back playing AAU with my guys. We missed it," Newton told TheHoosier.com. "It's a good feeling to get back playing and practicing with each other. It was good, real fun.

"I think I played good but could've been lot better on defense and rebounding but that'll come back after I get back and get in the groove of playing... As a team we played good... after that (initial) loss we came out on a 3-0 run and won the next three games... We come together good so we'll be alright."

Newton would miss the final game and a half after suffering an ankle injury in the third game of the weekend. He went through warmups for the final game but it was decided to rest so he would be fine for the rest of the summer.