Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana football's visit to Pasadena to take on UCLA was only ever about one thing for the Hoosiers. Throughout the week leading up to the Hoosiers' Big Ten opener, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and his players all relayed a similar message on the team's upcoming trip to the Rose Bowl. Whether it was in a parking lot, or one of the most fabled venues in all of sports, Indiana was treating it's week three clash with UCLA as a business trip. On Saturday, back at the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1968, the Hoosiers dominated the Bruins, taking care of business in front of a national audience. "It will open some eyes," Cignetti said postgame. "We came out here and got done what we wanted to get done. No one in our locker room is surprised."

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Miles Cross (19) celebrates against the UCLA Bruins n the first half at Rose Bowl. (Photo by © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Indiana dominated UCLA in every facet of the game from start to finish on Saturday night. The Hoosiers out-gained the Bruins by 192 yards, went 9-for-12 on third downs and were plus two on the turnover front en route to a commanding 42-13 beat down of the Bruins. "I feel like it says a lot," defensive back Amare Ferrell said. "We came and knew what we had to do to take care of business -- this was a business trip -- and we did just that." Indiana asserted its control over UCLA right from the opening kick off on Saturday night. After the Bruins won the coins toss and elected to defer, the Hoosiers' offense took the field looking to land the first punch. Indiana's methodical march down the field against the UCLA defense culminated in Kurtis Rourke finding fellow Ohio transfer Miles Cross from three yards out to cap off a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drove to open the scoring. On the ensuing UCLA drive, the Bruins fumbled away possession, allowing the Hoosiers to swiftly double their early lead. "Coach Cignetti just demanded that we come out and dominate and play our brand of football," Ferrell said. "I feel like we did a pretty good job of that." Much of Indiana's offensive output against UCLA came through the air, as Rourke continuously carved up the Bruins secondary while firing from within a clean pocket the entire game. Rourke completed 76% of his 33 pass attempts on Saturday for 307 yards and four passing touchdowns. Of those four passing touchdowns for Rourke, two of them found the awaiting arms of wideout Ke'Shawn Williams. Indiana's successful beginning to Big Ten play didn't come as a surprise though to the Hoosiers' head coach. "Am I surprised, no," Cignetti said. "I know [the win] will get a lot of people's attention. We went in and we wanted to play physical, tough, nasty and we did. It's a good win." "We've made a lot of progress," Cignetti continued. "When you have the right people in your organization and you put the right things in their head, they're going to respond."

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) throws the ball in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. (Photo by © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)