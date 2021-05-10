Indiana shut out six-seeded Seton Hall in the quarterfinals 2-0, advancing to its 21st NCAA College Cup in program history.

The Hoosiers were out-shot 14-3 throughout the match and Seton Hall had six shots on goal as opposed to IU's three. However, two well-placed shots and Roman Celentano's six saves propelled Indiana to victory.

In the 35th minute, Seton Hall defender Johannes Pex received the ball outside the box and fired a shot towards the goal. However, it was right at Celentano who made the save.

IU midfielder Ben Yeagley played a pass from center midfield to forward Ryan Wittenbrink on the left-wing in the 40th minute. Wittenbrink dribbled into the box and fired a shot, but to no avail as it was directed towards SHU's keeper.

Inclement weather forced the match to pause with just over three minutes left in the first half.

When play resumed, Wittenbrink had another chance on goal and this time converted. Once again, he received a pass on the left wing from Yeagley in the center. Wittenbrink cut inside on the edge of the box and scored in the bottom right part of the goal to give Indiana a 1-0 lead.

Head coach Todd Yeagley talked about the impact Wittenbrink's goal had on the team.

"Having Witt score it in the way he did, I think, was a confidence shot for the whole group," Yeagley said. "We know that we are hard to score against, so getting that one goal was huge."

Seton Hall had an excellent opportunity for the equalizer on a header from an incoming cross in the 49th minute. However, midfielder Mattias Almeida Sundell's shot was just high and hit the top of the crossbar.

In the 57th minute, IU's Maouloune Goumballe played a cross into the center of the box and Thomas Warr put it in the back of the net to extend Indiana's lead to 2-0.

SHU played the ball into the box off a free kick in the 76th minute and Andrea Borg's shot hit the left post. Borg protested that the ball hit the inside of the post and crossed the goal line, but the referee ruled it no goal.

Celentano saved SHU'S final shot attempt in the 89th minute to clinch a spot in the College Cup, IU's 21st appearance in school history. IU currently holds the NCAA record for the most number of College Cup appearances of any school in the country.