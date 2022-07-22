IU Basketball: Jackson-Davis, Thompson among nation's top front court duos

While we're still a little ways off from seeing them back on the floor together, the talented 1-2 punch down low received some more preseason recognition on Thursday, checking in at No.7 on The Field of 68's countdown of the best front court duos in the nation.

In an offseason headlined by the returns of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, there's been quite a steady stream of affection pouring in from the national media to surround Mike Woodson's squad.

Indiana knew they were in business for this upcoming season the moment their two biggest puzzle pieces announced they would still be playing in Bloomington this fall.

Yes, each of Indiana's mainstays down low possess their own individual skillsets that have been crucial for the overall success of the team. However, it's their bond off the court that makes their connection among the nation's elite and elevates their play when on the floor with each other.

"Last year we started playing a lot together and throughout the year it got better and better and better," said Thompson of the chemistry between he and Jackson-Davis before the First Four matchup with Wyoming. "And then we started hanging out off the floor a lot, just hanging out. I think we bonded a lot and we know where each other want the ball, we know where each other are going to be. I think that we've got really good at playing with each other in the post."

When asked about what he's seen from Thompson during his time at IU, Jackson-Davis was not shy about the progression he's seen from his running mate down low.

"[Just] watching Race grow over the years and especially just from last year to this year, because last year he was already such a big presence," Jackson-Davis said. "But even going further and how much he's grown his game from 3-point shooting to just rebounding.

"Overall he's been one of our best players on the team," Trayce added. "I think it's been huge for us, and we wouldn't be in the position we are without him."

With one last dance together ahead of them, Trayce and Race will hope to utilize their chemistry to sustain success and lead Indiana from the front.

Of note, other Big Ten frontcourt tandems listed in the Top 25 include Michigan (#5, Hunter Dickinson & Terrance Williams), Purdue (#9, Zach Edey & Mason Gillis), Iowa (#20, Kris Murray & Patrick McCaffery), and Illinois (#23, Coleman Hawkins & Matthew Mayer).