Indiana freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino will be participating in the Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp, Aug. 25-28, in Los Angeles this weekend.

Hood-Schifino is among one of the most important freshman in the country and is expected to play a large role for Indiana this season.

"Jalen has a presence about himself that makes you take notice. As a staff we loved watching him play," IU head coach Mike Woodson said when Hood-Schifino signed. "He displays great maturity and is a team-first guy who makes others around him better, a pure winner. He has great size for his position and is a powerful guard that plays with force. Jalen will be able to help our ball club in a variety of ways. He's a guard that can score on all 3 levels, rebound the basketball, and has tremendous defensive awareness. Like the others, we are anxious for Jalen to get to campus."

Below is the full release from Indiana.