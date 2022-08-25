IU Basketball: Hood-Schifino to participate in Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp
Indiana freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino will be participating in the Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp, Aug. 25-28, in Los Angeles this weekend.
Hood-Schifino is among one of the most important freshman in the country and is expected to play a large role for Indiana this season.
"Jalen has a presence about himself that makes you take notice. As a staff we loved watching him play," IU head coach Mike Woodson said when Hood-Schifino signed. "He displays great maturity and is a team-first guy who makes others around him better, a pure winner. He has great size for his position and is a powerful guard that plays with force. Jalen will be able to help our ball club in a variety of ways. He's a guard that can score on all 3 levels, rebound the basketball, and has tremendous defensive awareness. Like the others, we are anxious for Jalen to get to campus."
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University freshman men’s basketball player Jalen Hood-Schifino (6-6, 215) will participate this weekend at the Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp, Aug. 25-28 in Los Angeles.
“It’s a blessing to be recognized and honored for my hard work,” said Hood-Schifino. “Being able to go learn from one of the best point guards in NBA history and pick his brain is going to be a great experience.
“I already have a relationship with Chris Paul, so just getting to chop it up and play with him I’m excited about. I’m thankful to be getting to play against some of the other top college point guards and NBA players will be exciting and a great measuring stick, so overall I’m thankful."
A 2022 graduate of Montverde (Fla.), he is the highest-rated incoming recruit in the Big Ten by 247 Sports (22nd) and was ranked 17th by Rivals.com and 24th by ESPN. He helped lead Montverde to back-to back GEICO High School national championships in 2021 and 2022. A Naismith third-team All-American, he scored 14 points and hit three triples in the Jordan Brand Classic. He also played for the Team CP3 AAU program.
